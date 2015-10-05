FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Rise with Asia, Indonesia set for best gains in nearly 6 weeks
October 5, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Rise with Asia, Indonesia set for best gains in nearly 6 weeks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday as hopes that the current low U.S. interest rates
would carry over into next year lifted sentiment across Asia,
with the Indonesian benchmark heading for its best gain in
almost six weeks.
    The Jakarta composite index was up 2.7 percent, on
track for the biggest single day rise since Aug. 27. Buying led
by foreign investors helped shares of battered banks recoup some
of their recent losses, led by Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    Financial shares were among the sectors hit last
month when the Indonesian stock market suffered net foreign
outflows for a fifth straight month, worth about 7.2 trillion
rupiah ($493.35 million), stock exchange data showed.
 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index climbed 1.4
percent to the highest in more than a week.
    "Some bargain hunting is likely as shares of banks, telcos
and property issues have fallen to multi-year lows," broker NRA
Capital said in a report.
    Indexes in Malaysia, the Philippines and
Vietnam all rebounded after falling on Friday while the
Thai key SET index gained almost 1 percent after eking
out small gains on the previous trading day.
    Broker Krungsri Securities in Bangkok said it expected any
market rise to be small as investors awaited quarterly financial
results of listed firms due out in coming weeks.
    "We see limited immediate upside as investors remain
cautious about third-quarter earnings, which should slow with
the overall economy," said the broker in a report.
    Asian stocks rose on Monday after the prospect of an
imminent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve faded after
Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0538 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2833.28       2793.15       +1.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1641.13       1628.80       +0.76
 Bangkok            1359.86       1346.35       +1.00
 Jakarta            4321.14       4207.80       +2.69
 Manila             6940.24       6850.61       +1.31
 Ho Chi Minh         566.87        562.31       +0.81
 ($1 = 14,560.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
