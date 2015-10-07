FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most up on oil shares; Malaysia near 3-week high
October 7, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most up on oil shares; Malaysia near 3-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
eked out more gains on Wednesday as a jump in global oil prices
boosted energy shares, with the Malaysian index hitting a
near-three-week high after upbeat August trade data.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index traded up 0.4 percent
at its highest since Sept. 18 after better-than-expected exports
data in August, thanks to rising shipments to Singapore, China
and the United States. 
    Jakarta was down 0.4 percent on selling in
recently-rallying large-caps such as Telkomunikasi Indonesia
.
    The benchmark hit a more-than-five-week high in early trade
as the rupiah jumped to a near-seven-week high and Indonesia's
central bank said it saw no room to cut its benchmark interest
rate as the ailing currency has strengthened recently.
  
    A handful of Southeast Asian oil related-stocks rallied.
Sembcorp Marine was up 2.5 percent, Petronas Dagangan
 gained 4.5 percent and PTT Exploration and Production
 rose 4.3 percent. 
    Brokers in Bangkok said recovering oil prices prompted
investors to cover short positions but caution remained over the
broader domestic economy.
    "The room for further market upside looks limited and there
is little scope for a strong flow of foreign funds to return
back to Thai stocks until the country's macroeconomic recovery
takes hold," broker Phillip Securities said in a report.
     Indexes in Singapore, Vietnam and the
Philippines extended gains for a third straight day amid
hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would likely delay its planned
rate hike into 2016. 
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0500 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2920.69       2897.41       +0.80
 Kuala Lumpur       1669.67       1662.51       +0.43
 Bangkok            1379.50       1370.69       +0.64
 Jakarta            4430.17       4445.78       -0.35
 Manila             7057.20       7055.49       +0.02
 Ho Chi Minh         583.82        581.29       +0.44
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
