SE Asia Stocks - Most flat to weaker as energy shares retreat
October 8, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most flat to weaker as energy shares retreat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were flat to weaker on Thursday as quick profit-taking
hit energy shares and investors lowered risky holdings ahead of
a quarterly reporting season.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index erased early gains to
close 0.5 percent down, the Thai SET index and the
Philippine index drifted into negative territory,
reversing earlier gains on the day.
    Shares in Malaysia and Indonesia both ended
slightly higher. Vietnam, an outperformer in the region,
rose 1.2 percent in strong volume thanks to gains in most
big-cap shares. 
    Losers in the region included shares of Thailand's PTT
Exploration and Production, Indonesia's Perosahaan
Gas Negara and Singapore's Sembcorp Marine,
which all gave up gains from Wednesday.
    Oil prices edged up on Thursday, nudged higher by a weaker
dollar, while investors temporarily overlooked an unexpectedly
large rise in U.S. inventory levels that could quickly push the
market back below $50 a barrel, analysts said. 
    In Bangkok, the banking subindex inched up 0.2
percent, though trimming some gains in early trade, ahead of the
announcement of July-September earnings releases expected from
Friday through next week.
    Krung Thai Bank fell more than 1 percent at one
point on a prospect of weak earnings for the quarter due to
rising loan loss provision regarding Sahaviriya Steel
Industries' bad debts, brokers said. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2947.03       2961.81       -0.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1692.20       1689.25       +0.17
 Bangkok            1392.15       1393.66       -0.11
 Jakarta            4491.43       4487.13       +0.10
 Manila             7106.79       7108.80       -0.03
 Ho Chi Minh         586.78        579.57       +1.24
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2947.03       3365.15      -12.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1692.20       1761.25       -3.92
 Bangkok            1392.15       1497.67       -7.05
 Jakarta            4491.43       5226.95      -14.07
 Manila             7106.79       7230.57       -1.71
 Ho Chi Minh         586.78        545.63       +7.54
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
