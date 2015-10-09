FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Up after Fed minutes; Indonesia near 2-month high
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Up after Fed minutes; Indonesia near 2-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
September meeting bolstered hopes of a Fed rate hike delay, with
investors resuming buying of energy shares along with a rise in
crude oil futures.
    Indonesia was an outperformer, with the broader Jakarta
composite index up 2.5 percent at its highest since Aug.
11. It was on track for a weekly gain of more than 9 percent,
the biggest since April 2009. 
    Foreign buying lifted banking shares such as Bank Rakyat
Indonesia and Bank Central Asia, while the
rupiah jumped over 3 percent to its strongest in two
months. 
    Bangkok's SET index rose 1.5 percent, breaking above
the key 1,400-point resistance, taking its gain on the week to
almost 5 percent.
    "Near-term outlook of Asian inflows continues to improve
after the U.S. FOMC minutes from the September meeting," said
broker KGI Securities in a report.
    The Fed's comments damped down expectations of an imminent
rate hike, giving a boost to Wall Street overnight and Asian
shares in early trading.  
    Thai explorer PTT Exploration and Production,
which retreated on Thursday due to profit-taking, gained more
than 3 percent as crude oil futures rose after an influential
forecaster predicted that a market rally was not far off. 
    Singapore's oil and gas service firm Keppel Corp. 
was up 3.5 percent while Vietnam's third-biggest firm by market
value PetroVietnam Gas rose 1.7 percent. 
    Indexes in the region are set for strong weekly gains, led
by Singapore's 7.8 percent rise. Malaysia and Vietnam
 were both on track for a weekly gain of nearly 5 percent.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0506 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3007.35       2947.03       +2.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1709.73       1692.20       +1.04
 Bangkok            1413.12       1392.15       +1.51
 Jakarta            4604.96       4491.43       +2.53
 Manila             7122.16       7106.79       +0.22
 Ho Chi Minh         589.99        586.78       +0.55
 ($1 = 13,300.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.