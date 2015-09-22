FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Fall in light volumes; Thai banks weak
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Fall in light volumes; Thai banks weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell in light volumes on Tuesday as energy shares tracked
falls in global oil prices, while weaknesses in banking shares
amid concerns about loans to an ailing steel firm sent the Thai
index to a one-week closing low.
    Bangkok's SET index shed nearly 1 percent after four
sessions of gains. The index closed at 1,379.32, its lowest
closing since Sept. 15.
    Shares of Krung Thai Bank Pcl, the most actively
traded by turnover, dropped 2.8 percent to a near one-month low,
reflecting potential impact of loans to Sahaviriya Steel
Industries Pcl on the bank's earnings.
    Maybank Kim Eng Securities downgraded Krung Thai Bank to
"hold" from "buy".
    "Even as exposure to SSI loans will be fully provisioned,
KTB's NPL coverage will still be lower than 130 percent, the
desired level we think and hence the need for more provisioning
in the following quarters," the broker said in a report.
    SSI shares plunged 20 percent and Siam Commercial Bank
, among its creditors, dropped 1 percent. The steel firm
and its three creditors agreed on Monday to consider options to
restructure debt worth over 50 billion baht ($1.40
billion). 
    Stocks in Malaysia extended their slides for a third
session, Singapore gave up early gains and Indonesia
 hit a near one-week low, all with trading volumes below
the 30-day average ahead of a public holiday on Thursday.
    Among top losers in the region, Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas
Negara was down 4.4 percent and Singapore's Keppel
Corp was down 2.5 percent as crude oil prices fell
amid uncertainty over global demand. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2868.47       2882.27       -0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.37       1639.47       -0.25
 Bangkok            1379.32       1392.73       -0.96
 Jakarta            4344.04       4376.08       -0.73
 Manila             7051.23       7092.41       -0.58
 Ho Chi Minh         573.20        572.12       +0.19
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2868.47       3365.15      -14.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.37       1761.25       -7.15
 Bangkok            1379.32       1497.67       -7.90
 Jakarta            4344.04       5226.95      -16.89
 Manila             7051.23       7230.57       -2.38
 Ho Chi Minh         573.20        545.63       +5.05
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.