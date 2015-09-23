FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Fall on China concerns; foreign selling hits large-caps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday as a survey indicating weak factory data from
China unnerved investors, with Singapore's key index hitting
multi-week lows while large-caps in Indonesia and Thailand faced
foreign selling pressure.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.23 percent
at 2,833.31, the lowest since Sept. 8.
    Shares of DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas
Bank shed more than 1 percent each, and were among the
most actively-traded shares.
    Confirmation of China's weak PMI numbers will be a drag on
sentiment, said broker NRA Capital.
    "Though the number was not unexpected, the confirmation
brings with it continued uncertainty to global markets which
have already been hit by negative news all over," broker NRA
Capital said in a report.
    Activity in China's factory sector shrank at a faster pace
than expected in September as domestic and export demand
continued to slump, a private survey showed. 
    Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as fears of an entrenched
global economic slowdown gripped investors. 
    Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia will all
be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index hit a
more-than-one-week low while Jakarta hovered at its
lowest in four weeks, with foreign selling sending Bank Rakyat
Indonesia 4.3 percent lower.
    In Bangkok, shares of the country's biggest conglomerate
Siam Cement fell almost 3 percent to a level last hit
on Aug. 31. The broader SET index was down 0.7 percent
at its lowest since Sept. 8.
    "The selling will probably be related to portfolio
adjustment of foreign investors which hit large-caps in the
region as well," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, a senior analyst at
broker Thanachart Securities.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dipped 0.38 percent by
midday on Wednesday, with banking and energy stocks leading the
fall while the market lacked supporting news. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0502 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2833.31       2868.47       -1.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1613.97       1635.37       -1.31
 Bangkok            1369.60       1379.32       -0.70
 Jakarta            4265.69       4344.04       -1.80
 Manila             6952.16       7051.23       -1.41
 Ho Chi Minh         571.01        573.20       -0.38
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
