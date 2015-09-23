FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia at 4-wk low, S'pore, Malaysia fall ahead of holiday
#Asia
September 23, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia at 4-wk low, S'pore, Malaysia fall ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a
four-week low on Wednesday amid selloffs in large-caps and a
fall in the rupiah while other share markets in Southeast Asia
fell in line with global equities after a survey indicating weak
factory data from China. 
    Jakarta's composite index ended down 2.3 percent at
4,244.43, its lowest close since Aug. 26. Redemptions from U.S.
and London-based funds were blamed for the slump, according to
fund managers.  
    Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia were down 5.9
percent while Bank Mandiri fell 6.4 percent on selling
by foreign investors, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Indonesia's stock market is closed on Thursday for a public
holiday.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia also fell
ahead of a public holiday on Thursday.
    The Philippine index posted a third straight loss to
a near-two-week low, while Vietnam ended a tad lower and
the Thai SET index erased some early losses.
    Thai property shares outperformed as the government's plan
for measures to help the sector boosted late buying. LPN
Development jumped nearly 3 percent and Quality Houses
 was up nearly 4 percent. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2845.74       2868.47       -0.79
 Kuala Lumpur       1613.17       1635.37       -1.36
 Bangkok            1375.17       1379.32       -0.30
 Jakarta            4244.43       4344.04       -2.29
 Manila             6926.91       7051.32       -1.76
 Ho Chi Minh         572.72        573.20       -0.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2845.74       3365.15      -15.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1613.17       1761.25       -8.41
 Bangkok            1375.17       1497.67       -8.18
 Jakarta            4244.43       5226.95      -18.80
 Manila             6926.91       7230.57       -4.20
 Ho Chi Minh         572.72        545.63       +4.96
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

