FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Fall; Thai SET index trims losses
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 24, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Fall; Thai SET index trims losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Shares in the Philippines and
Vietnam fell on Thursday in line with world equities while the
Thai benchmark recouped some early losses on gains in Siam
Commercial Bank and Siam Cement.
    The Thai SET index ended the day marginally lower at
1,372.35, its lowest close since Sept. 15.
    Shares in Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's
third-largest lender by assets, ended up 4 percent while Siam
Cement rose 0.9 percent. Both shares had fallen in
early trade.
    The late rebound came after Siam Commercial Bank sold its
stake in Siam Cement, raising 4.47 billion baht ($123.17
million) toward covering provisions for loans to struggling
steel firm Sahayiriya Steel Industries. 
    The Philippine index was down 0.1 percent at
6,917.55, its lowest close since Sept. 11. Vietnam's index
 ended down 0.4 percent at its lowest close since Sept.
18.
    World shares fell for the fifth day running on Thursday,
sliding back towards two-year lows on growing unease about
global growth, while emerging markets continued to gnaw at
investor confidence. 
    Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia were all closed on Thursday for a public
holiday, resuming on Friday.
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1372.35       1375.17       -0.21
 Manila             6917.55       6926.91       -0.14
 Ho Chi Minh         570.25        572.72       -0.43
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore             --         3365.15      -15.43
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1761.25       -8.41
 Bangkok            1372.35       1497.67       -8.37
 Jakarta               --         5226.95      -18.80
 Manila             6917.55       7230.57       -4.33
 Ho Chi Minh         570.25        545.63       +4.51
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.