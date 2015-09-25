FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia trims losses
September 25, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia trims losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Friday amid concerns about a possible U.S.
interest rate hike this year,  with the Indonesian benchmark
marking a one-month closing low and most share markets posting
losses on the week.
    Asian shares slumped on Friday, while the dollar firmed
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the central
bank is still on track to raise interest rates later this year.
 
    The Jakarta composite index trimmed some early
losses to close 0.8 percent down, taking losses for the week to
3.9 percent, the region's worst performer.
    Indonesia's central bank will announce new policies aimed at
increasing onshore supply of dollars, as part of the second
instalment of a stimulus package to support the shaky rupiah
. 
    The region had weak performance in a holiday-shortened
trading week, with Malaysian shares falling 3.3 percent,
Singapore down 1.6 percent, Thai shares about 1
percent lower and Philippine stocks, which was closed on
Friday, down 3 percent.
    Vietnam shares posted a weekly gain of 0.7 percent.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2832.64       2845.74       -0.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1615.01       1613.17       +0.11
 Bangkok            1376.83       1372.35       +0.33
 Jakarta            4209.44       4244.43       -0.82
 Ho Chi Minh         570.38        570.25       +0.02
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2832.64       3365.15      -15.82
 Kuala Lumpur       1615.01       1761.25       -8.30
 Bangkok            1376.83       1497.67       -8.07
 Jakarta            4209.44       5226.95      -19.47
 Manila                --         7230.57       -4.33
 Ho Chi Minh         570.38        545.63       +4.54
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

