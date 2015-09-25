SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia trims losses

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Friday amid concerns about a possible U.S. interest rate hike this year, with the Indonesian benchmark marking a one-month closing low and most share markets posting losses on the week. Asian shares slumped on Friday, while the dollar firmed after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the central bank is still on track to raise interest rates later this year. The Jakarta composite index trimmed some early losses to close 0.8 percent down, taking losses for the week to 3.9 percent, the region's worst performer. Indonesia's central bank will announce new policies aimed at increasing onshore supply of dollars, as part of the second instalment of a stimulus package to support the shaky rupiah . The region had weak performance in a holiday-shortened trading week, with Malaysian shares falling 3.3 percent, Singapore down 1.6 percent, Thai shares about 1 percent lower and Philippine stocks, which was closed on Friday, down 3 percent. Vietnam shares posted a weekly gain of 0.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2832.64 2845.74 -0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1615.01 1613.17 +0.11 Bangkok 1376.83 1372.35 +0.33 Jakarta 4209.44 4244.43 -0.82 Ho Chi Minh 570.38 570.25 +0.02 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2832.64 3365.15 -15.82 Kuala Lumpur 1615.01 1761.25 -8.30 Bangkok 1376.83 1497.67 -8.07 Jakarta 4209.44 5226.95 -19.47 Manila -- 7230.57 -4.33 Ho Chi Minh 570.38 545.63 +4.54 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)