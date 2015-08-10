FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Berkshire deal
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Berkshire deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add headline tag “US STOCKS SNAPSHOT”)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s $37.2 billion deal to buy Precision Castparts showed the M&A boom was alive and well.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.93 points, or 0.53 percent, to 17,466.31, the S&P 500 gained 11.82 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,089.39 and the Nasdaq composite added 38.80 points, or 0.77 percent, to 5,082.34. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
