S&P cuts Markham, Illinois, GO bond rating to BBB-minus
July 24, 2013 / 9:29 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts Markham, Illinois, GO bond rating to BBB-minus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Wednesday it cut Markham, Illinois, general obligation bond rating to BBB-minus from BBB with a stable outlook.

The downgrade reflects “the city’s continued fiscal imbalances, negative unreserved general fund balance, and high overall debt burden,” S&P said.

The rating agency said it expects that a structural imbalance would continue to challenge the city, but it would be able to maintain enough liquidity to avoid external borrowing for cash flow, which reflects the stable outlook.

