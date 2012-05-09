FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Markit buys Cadis to tap regulatory data demand
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Markit buys Cadis to tap regulatory data demand

Luke Jeffs

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Financial data firm Markit is buying specialist data software supplier Cadis to tap growing demand for systems to help investment banks cope with a tidal wave of regulation sweeping the sector.

“Data management is top of just about every financial institution’s agenda; the scale and complexity of the data they are managing have never been greater,” said Lance Uggla, Chief Executive of Markit.

Markit said the move came as financial institutions beef up their systems to reduce risk and comply with regulations such as Dodd-Frank, Basel III and Solvency II.

Financial details of the transaction with Cadis, which was founded in 2007 and is currently owned by employees and private investors, were not disclosed.

The deal is Markit’s first move into specialist data management systems and comes just a month after it bought Data Explorers to enter the $12 trillion securities lending business.

U.S-based Markit acquired Data Explorers from private equity firm Bowmark Capital at the start of April for an undisclosed sum to tap increasing demand from financial firms to borrow stock to meet regulatory requirements for more collateral. (Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.