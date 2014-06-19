RPT-UPDATE 2-Financial information provider Markit's shares jump in debut

(Repeats to fix link to Breakingviews column. No changes to text.)

* Company valued at $4.83 billion at intra-day high

* Bank shareholders raised about $1 billion from the offering

* BofA, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse among lead underwriters

By Amrutha Gayathri

June 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Markit Ltd rose as much as 12.5 percent in their market debut, valuing the financial data provider at $4.83 billion and raising about $1 billion for its 12 bank shareholders.

Highlighting strong demand for the shares, the size of the offering was increased by 17 percent to 53.5 million shares. The offering was priced at $24 per share, the mid-point of the expected price range, raising $1.28 billion.

All shares were offered by selling shareholders, which include Wall Street’s biggest banks such as Bank of America Corp , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co .

After the offering, the combined stake owned by the banks fell to 32.7 percent from 53.2 percent. The banks are expected to have raised as much as $1 billion from the offering.

The company’s biggest shareholders - Employee Benefit trust, private-equity firm General Atlantic LLC and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd - held on to their stakes.

Markit appointed Jefferies Group LLC as an independent underwriter, citing conflict of interest as its lead underwriters are also its selling shareholders. Jefferies holds no shares in the company.

The company also appointed Rothschild as an additional adviser though the firm had no underwriting duties in the offering.

Markit’s shares opened at $26.15 on the Nasdaq on Thursday and touched a high of $26.99. They closed up 11.25 percent at $26.70.

Founded by Canadian Lance Uggla in 2001, London-based Markit has more than 3,000 institutional customers globally, including banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

The company, which provides pricing and reference data, indexes and valuation services, competes with Thomson Reuters Corp and Bloomberg LP among others.

Markit posted a profit of $147 million on revenue of $947.9 million in 2013.

Markit said United States accounts for nearly half of its total revenue, while the European Union is its second biggest market, contributing about 40 percent.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it would invest $450 million in the company through a private placement at the IPO price, giving it a 10 percent stake in the company. It will also nominate a director to Markit’s board.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse were among the 10 lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)