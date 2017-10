LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell to a session low on Friday, erasing earlier gains and tracking a slide in U.S. debt prices where investors were making room for heavy bond supply from the U.S. Treasury next week.

The Bund future dipped to 142.71, down 11 ticks on the day, with traders citing low volumes heading into the weekend as exaggerating the moves in the contract.