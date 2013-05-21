FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World
Puerto Rico
Exchange-traded funds
Pictures
May 21, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Marks & Spencer posts second straight fall in year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer posted its lowest annual profit since 2009 on Tuesday as a struggling general merchandise division dragged on growth in food sales.

The 129-year-old firm, which serves 21 million shoppers a week from over 700 UK stores, said it made a profit before tax and one-off items of 665.2 million pounds ($1.0 billion) in the year to March 30, a second straight fall.

The outcome compares with analyst forecasts of 640-670 million pounds, with a consensus of 658 million pounds, according to a poll published on the company’s website, and is a decline on the 687.2 million pounds made in 2011-12.

M&S, whose shares have risen 30 percent over the past year after periodic bouts of bid speculation, paid a maintained dividend of 17 pence.

