Marks & Spencer clothing sales fall again
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
April 11, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Marks & Spencer clothing sales fall again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer on Thursday posted a seventh consecutive quarterly fall in underlying general merchandise sales, though the outcome was a touch ahead of expectations.

Marks & Spencer, which has been the subject of takeover speculation, said sales of its non-food products, spanning clothing, footwear and homewares, at stores open over a year fell 3.8 percent in the 13 weeks to March 30, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compared with analyst forecasts of a decline of 4-6 percent, according to a company poll of 11, and a 3.8 percent fall in the third quarter when M&S moved to protect profit margins by offering fewer discounts.

Food sales on the same basis rose 4.0 percent versus analyst forecasts of an increase of 1.9-3.5 percent and a third quarter rise of 0.3 percent.

Total UK like-for-like sales rose 0.6 percent.

