M&S CEO Marc Bolland to retire in April

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Thursday its Chief Executive Marc Bolland would retire in April after six years in the role and be succeeded by Steve Rowe, the current head of its non-food business.

The firm said Bolland will remain CEO and on the board until the end of the current financial year on April 2 2016.

M&S announced the news as it reported poor trading in its general merchandise division which covers clothes, shoes and homewares, with like-for-like sales down 5.8 percent in the third quarter which covers the key Christmas period.

