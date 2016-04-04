FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New M&S boss Rowe to continue to run general merchandise
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 4, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

New M&S boss Rowe to continue to run general merchandise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Steve Rowe, the new chief executive of British retailer Marks & Spencer, is to continue to lead the firm’s general merchandise division and will not appoint a new executive director for the unit.

Rowe succeeded Marc Bolland as CEO on Saturday, stepping-up from his role leading general merchandise which he has held since last July.

General merchandise consists of clothing, footwear and homeware and contributes about 60 percent of M&S’s profit.

“I‘m going to carry on looking after general merchandise,” Rowe told Reuters on Monday.

“The (GM) business unit directors will continue to report to me for the foreseeable future because that’s where I believe the priority is,” he said. “We need to get GM working.” (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.