New M&S boss Rowe to continue to run general merchandise

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Steve Rowe, the new chief executive of British retailer Marks & Spencer, is to continue to lead the firm’s general merchandise division and will not appoint a new executive director for the unit.

Rowe succeeded Marc Bolland as CEO on Saturday, stepping-up from his role leading general merchandise which he has held since last July.

General merchandise consists of clothing, footwear and homeware and contributes about 60 percent of M&S’s profit.

“I‘m going to carry on looking after general merchandise,” Rowe told Reuters on Monday.

“The (GM) business unit directors will continue to report to me for the foreseeable future because that’s where I believe the priority is,” he said. “We need to get GM working.” (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)