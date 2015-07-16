FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marks & Spencer says boss of non-food business to leave company
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Marks & Spencer says boss of non-food business to leave company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - John Dixon, the head of Marks & Spencer’s non-food division, is to leave Britain’s biggest clothing retailer to become chief executive of another firm, M&S said on Thursday.

The company said Dixon would step down from the M&S board with immediate effect and leave the company on a date to be agreed.

M&S said that in line with its succession plans, Steve Rowe, the current boss of its food business will take on responsibility for general merchandise, spanning clothing, shoes and homeware.

It said Andy Adcock, currently trading director, food, would step up to be director of food, reporting to group chief executive Marc Bolland on an interim basis.

The destination of Dixon was not disclosed.

Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.