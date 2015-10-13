FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&S adds digital clout to board with Shazam boss hire
October 13, 2015

M&S adds digital clout to board with Shazam boss hire

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer has beefed-up the digital expertise on its board by recruiting Andrew Fisher, the chairman of music app Shazam, as a non-executive director.

Fisher will join the M&S board on Dec. 1 and also take a seat on the group’s nomination committee.

Fisher joined Shazam as CEO in 2005, growing the app that identifies background music into a global mobile service with over 750 million users across 200 countries. M&S said Shazam is now one of the world’s top 20 apps.

M&S CEO Marc Bolland’s stated strategy is to make the firm a multi-channel international retailer.

M&S also said that Martha Lane Fox will step down as a non-executive director next April, having served for nine years. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

