FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&S profit falls for third straight year
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 20, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

M&S profit falls for third straight year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer posted a 3.9 percent fall in annual profit, a third straight decline, with three years of heavy investment yet to revive its underperforming non-food business.

Britain’s biggest clothing retailer, which also sells homewares and upmarket food, said on Tuesday it made a profit before tax and one-off items of 623 million pounds ($1.05 billion) in the year to March 29.

That compares with analyst forecasts of 600-630 million pounds, with a consensus of 615 million pounds, and 665.2 million pounds made in 2012-13.

For the first time the profit outcome is below the annual profit made by faster growing rival Next.

M&S did, however, propose a maintained dividend of 17 pence. ($1 = 0.5943 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.