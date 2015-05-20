FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&S profit rises for first time in four years
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 20, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

M&S profit rises for first time in four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer posted its first rise in annual profit in four years and said it would return excess cash to shareholders, fuelling hopes that it has finally rediscovered a successful formula.

Britain’s biggest clothing retailer, which also sells homewares and upmarket food, said on Wednesday it made a profit before tax and one-off items of 661.2 million pounds ($1.02 billion) in the year to March 28.

That compares with analyst forecasts of 625-664 million pounds, with a consensus of 648 million pounds, and is 6.1 percent higher than the 623 million pounds made in 2013-14.

M&S raised its dividend 5.9 percent to 18 pence and announced a share buyback programme of 150 million pounds for 2015-16.

$1 = 0.6453 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.