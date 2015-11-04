FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&S non-food sales dip again but profit margins grow
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 4, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

M&S non-food sales dip again but profit margins grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer on Wednesday reported another dip in quarterly underlying sales in its non-food business, though it said it is delivering on its strategic priority to boost profit margins, raising its forecast.

The 131-year-old firm said sales of general merchandise, spanning clothing, footwear and homeware, at stores open over a year, fell 1.9 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 26, its fiscal second quarter.

That compares to analysts’ forecasts in a range of flat to down 2.0 percent, with a consensus of down 1.2 percent, and a first quarter fall of 0.4 percent.

However, M&S said the non-food division increased its gross margin by a greater than expected 2.85 percentage points in the first half and the firm raised its full year guidance to up 2 to 2.5 percentage points from up 1 to 1.5 percentage points previously.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
