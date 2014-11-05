FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&S non-food sales fall for 13th straight quarter
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 5, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

M&S non-food sales fall for 13th straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer reported a 13th consecutive quarterly fall in underlying sales of general merchandise, hurt by unseasonably warm September weather.

But the 130-year-old group did post on Wednesday a rise in underlying first-half profit for the first time in four years, benefiting from improved profit margins and a good performance in food.

Britain’s biggest clothing retailer by revenue said sales of non-food products, spanning clothing, footwear and homewares, at stores open over a year fell 4.0 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 27, its fiscal second quarter.

That compared with analysts’ average forecast of down 3.7 percent and a first quarter decline of 1.5 percent.

However, first half-profit before tax before one off items was 268 million pounds, ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 252 million pounds. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.