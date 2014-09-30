M&S says has no plans to change trading update schedule

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer, Britain’s No. 1 clothing retailer by sales, has no plans to change its trading update schedule in light of an unscheduled update on Tuesday from rival Next.

A spokesman for M&S said the firm was sticking to its published announcements timetable, with second quarter sales and first-half results due to be published on Nov. 5.

Next said on Tuesday it may have to cut its profit guidance if Britain’s unusually warm autumn weather continues. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)