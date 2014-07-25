FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&S appoints Tesco Internet executive as IT director
July 25, 2014

M&S appoints Tesco Internet executive as IT director

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Marks & Spencer has recruited Tesco’s Carl Dawson to be its new IT director, in the latest transfer of executive talent between two of Britain’s biggest retailers.

Dawson, currently chief information officer for internet retailing at Tesco, will succeed Darrell Stein, a spokeswoman for M&S said, adding that his start date was still to be agreed.

M&S said in March that Stein, who has been with the firm since 2006, was departing. He is joining consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser as senior vice president for information services.

M&S said earlier this month its underlying clothes sales had fallen for a 12th straight quarter, hurt by the transition to a new web platform.

When he does join, Dawson will report to M&S’s chief financial officer, a post currently vacant after Alan Stewart abruptly quit on July 10 to take up the same role at Tesco.

Laura Wade Gery, M&S executive director, multi-channel, is also a former Tesco executive. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jane Baird)

