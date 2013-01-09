FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marks & Spencer's non-food sales fall this Christmas
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2013

Marks & Spencer's non-food sales fall this Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer posted a bigger drop in non-food sales in the 2013 Christmas quarter than in the same period last year, only partially offset by a rise in food sales.

The 128-year-old group, Britain’s biggest clothing retailer, which also sells homewares and upmarket food, said on Thursday like-for-like sales at UK stores open for more than a year fell 1.8 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 29, M&S’s fiscal third quarter.

That compared with a flat performance in the second quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
