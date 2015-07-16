FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Head of Marks and Spencer clothing, non-food businesses quits -FT
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
July 16, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Head of Marks and Spencer clothing, non-food businesses quits -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks and Spencer Group PLC’s clothing and other non-food businesses head, John Dixon, has quit the retailer, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Dixon, who resigned this week, was dissatisfied with the top management at the company, the business daily said. (on.ft.com/1O97xDH)

Also, Steve Rowe, head of food at the company, is likely to succeed Chief Executive Marc Bolland, when he decides to move on, the FT added.

Rowe could now also take responsibility for clothing and home furnishings, the role Dixon took over three years ago, and there might be an announcement shortly, the newspaper said.

The retailer reported a dip in first-quarter underlying sales in its clothing, shoes and homeware business on Tuesday, a setback after a return to growth in the previous three months.

Marks and Spencer could not be reached for comments immediately outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.