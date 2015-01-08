BRIEF-M&S CEO says delivery problems hit sales by 1-1.5 pct

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer Group Chief Executive Marc Bolland told reporters on a call following the retailer’s third-quarter trading update:

* Ceo says “black friday” discounting will not go away

* Ceo says womenswear was the best performing category in gm business

* Ceo marc bolland says 1-1.5 percent negative impact from distribution centre problem

* Ceo marc bolland says improvement in gross margin was priority, despite trade off in sales

* Ceo says distribution centre issues will not hamper any sales over coming months

* Ceo says “very pleased” with food, grocery market was already in deflation Further company coverage: