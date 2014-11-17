FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&S names John Lewis' Helen Weir as new finance chief
November 17, 2014

M&S names John Lewis' Helen Weir as new finance chief

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer on Monday named John Lewis’ chief financial officer Helen Weir as its new finance head.

Weir will succeed Alan Stewart, who quit M&S in July to join Tesco, as chief finance officer on a date to be confirmed.

Weir had been CFO at John Lewis since 2012 and previously held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Kingfisher.

Since July, Paul Friston, executive assistant to M&S chief executive Marc Bolland, has been M&S’s interim CFO but was not a candidate for the permanent position.

Earlier this month M&S reported its first rise in first-half profit for four years and raised its margin guidance for the full year. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)

