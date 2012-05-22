RPT-Marks & Spencer year profit falls for first time in 3 years

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer posted a 1.2 percent fall in full-year profit, its first decline in three years, as even its relatively older and more affluent customers were touched by the economic downturn.

Britain’s biggest clothing retailer, which also sells homewares and upmarket foods, said on Tuesday it made a profit before tax and one-off items of 705.9 million pounds ($1.12 billion) in the year to March 31.

That was down from the 714 million pounds made in 2010/11 and compares with analyst forecasts in a range of 675-706 million pounds, according to a company poll which put the consensus number at 694 million pounds.

Last month M&S missed fourth quarter sales forecasts after running out of best-selling women’s knitwear and footwear lines but said it would meet year profit expectations having made further cost savings.

The 128-year-old group, which serves about 21 million Britons a week from over 730 stores, said it would pay a maintained dividend of 17.0 pence.

The firm said it would update on first quarter trading on July 10.