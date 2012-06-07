FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&S to open in-store bank branches -report
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

M&S to open in-store bank branches -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer is expected to announce plans on Friday to open an in-branch banking service from its stores, the Telegraph reported.

The British retailer plans to open banks at 50 of its branches over the next two years starting with in its flagship store in central London next month.

It already offers limited financial services through M&S Money, having first ventured into personal finance in 1985, but its latest proposal will offer current accounts, with mortgages to follow at a later date, the newspaper said on Friday.

The new service is expected to be called M&S Bank will have the same opening hours as its stores, including late evenings and weekends.

M&S could not be reached for immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.