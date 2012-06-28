FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marks & Spencer's head of clothing set to leave-FT
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 28, 2012 / 10:32 PM / in 5 years

Marks & Spencer's head of clothing set to leave-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Kate Bostock, the head of Marks & Spencer non-food business, including clothing, is poised to leave the high street retailer, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Bostock’s departure from Britain’s biggest clothing retailer could be announced at M&S’s annual meeting on July 10, or possibly sooner, several people familiar with the situation were cited as saying.

Marks & Spencer could not be reached for immediate comment.

M&S chief executive Marc Bolland is looking for a replacement for Bostock, several people familiar with the situation are cited as saying.

Bostock’s expected departure is another blow for M&S after Richard Price, head of men’s wear, left the business last week.

