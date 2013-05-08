FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&S appoints Next's Jenkins as lingerie chief
May 8, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

M&S appoints Next's Jenkins as lingerie chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer on Wednesday said it had appointed Next’s Jo Jenkins as its new director of lingerie and beauty.

Last month, Janie Schaffer left after spending just three months in the role, dealing another blow to the 129-year-old retailer’s struggling clothing business.

Jenkins joins M&S from Next, Britain’s second biggest clothing retailer, where she has been product director for its womenswear business since 2007. She started her career at M&S and spent over 12 years with the business in various retail and buying roles, before joining Next in 1997.

