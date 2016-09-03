FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
M&S to cut 500 head-office jobs next week -Sky
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 3, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

M&S to cut 500 head-office jobs next week -Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer will cut 500 jobs at its head office next week as its new chief executive Steve Rowe tries to halt a slump in sales, Sky News reported on Saturday.

It said M&S is to axe around 15 percent of the roles at its headquarters in Paddington, London, with more than half of the cuts affecting contractors.

Quoting sources, Sky said the cuts, which will follow a statutory period of consultation with employees, are likely to be announced next Thursday.

No comment was immediately available from M&S.

Rowe, a 26-year M&S veteran, replaced Marc Bolland as CEO of the 132-year-old retailer in April with a remit to revive clothing and homeware, which contributes about 60 percent of profit but has seen five years of falling sales.

Long Britain's biggest clothing retailer, M&S has seen its market share eroded by rivals like Next and a push from supermarkets into clothing, while younger shoppers favour Primark and H&M's cheaper prices.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.