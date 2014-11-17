FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-M&S poaches John Lewis' finance chief
November 17, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-M&S poaches John Lewis' finance chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* John Lewis CFO Helen Weir to join M&S in same role

* John Lewis says expects Weir to work 6 months notice

* Weir to join M&S with annual salary of 590,000 stg (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer on Monday poached John Lewis’ chief financial officer Helen Weir to be its new head of finance.

Weir, 52, will succeed Alan Stewart, who quit M&S in July to join Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco, as chief finance officer on a date to be confirmed.

Weir has been CFO at John Lewis since 2012 and is also a former finance director at both Lloyds Banking Group and home improvement retailer Kingfisher.

Confirming her resignation, John Lewis said it expected Weir to work her six month notice period. A spokesman for M&S declined to say if the firm would press for her earlier release.

M&S said she would receive a basic annual salary of 590,000 pounds ($923,114) along with standard benefits commensurate with her position.

Weir will also receive a one-off payment of 188,500 pounds to compensate for the differential in contractual pension that she is forfeiting to join M&S.

The retailer said a further award for 2014-15 annual bonus foregone may also be taken into consideration.

Since July, Paul Friston, executive assistant to M&S chief executive Marc Bolland, has been M&S’s interim CFO but was not a candidate for the permanent position.

Earlier this month, M&S reported its first rise in first-half profit for four years and raised its profit margin guidance for the full year.

Shares in M&S closed up 0.9 percent at 472.9 pence, valuing the business at 7.8 billion pounds.

1 US dollar = 0.6391 British pound Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
