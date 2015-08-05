FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MarkWest, Marathon Petroleum considering alkylate plant in Ohio
August 5, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

MarkWest, Marathon Petroleum considering alkylate plant in Ohio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - MarkWest Energy Partners LP and Marathon Petroleum Corp may build an alkylate facility in southeast Ohio, MarkWest Chief Executive Frank Semple told analysts on Wednesday.

Semple said the plant at MarkWest’s natural gas liquids complex in Hopedale, Ohio, would make alkylate, a blendstock that boosts octane in gasoline, and create new supply for the Midwest and East Coast markets.

Last month the companies announced that Marathon’s master limited partnership, MPLX, would buy MarkWest for $15.6 billion. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

