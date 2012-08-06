FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-MarkWest Energy sells $750 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-MarkWest Energy sells $750 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P.
 /Finance Corporation on Monday sold $750 million of
senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
    Wells Fargo, Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, RBC Capital Markets,
UBS, and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: MARKWEST ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P./FINANCE CORP

AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    02/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.015   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 5.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/10/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 407 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.