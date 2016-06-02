CORRECTED-Poland's Innova Capital sells Marmite to Cranemere

(Corrects to show Cranemere is a U.S. firm, paragraph 1)

WARSAW, June 2 (Reuters) - Polish private equity firm Innova Capital said on Thursday it had sold 100 percent of Swedish bathroom fittings maker Marmite to U.S. rival Cranemere for an undisclosed price.

Marmite books around 50 million euros ($56 million) in annual revenue and sells in nearly 40 countries, Innova said.

It employs more than 550 employees and has a total capacity of 1.4 million units per year.