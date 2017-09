Jan 27 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom :

* Finalizes acquisition of six assets in Africa from Etisalat

* Total acquisition price is 474 million euros ($537 million)

* Acquires Etisalat subsidiaries in Benin, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Niger, Central African Republic, and Togo

* Acquires from Etisalat prestige telecom providing services to acquired African subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)