RABAT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecom operator, said its net profit rose 5.6 percent in 2014 to 5.85 billion dirhams ($613.51 million).

Total revenue fell 0.8 percent to 21.13 billion dirhams however. ($1 = 9.5353 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)