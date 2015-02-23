FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Maroc Telecom's 2014 profit up on growth in sub-Saharan units
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 23, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Maroc Telecom's 2014 profit up on growth in sub-Saharan units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds revenue, African units’ performance)

RABAT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecom operator, said a strong performance at its African subsidiaries helped drive its 2014 net profit up 5.6 percent to 5.85 billion dirhams ($613.51 million).

Sales revenue rose 2.1 percent to 29.14 billion dirhams, held back by a 0.8 percent drop in Morocco, its main market, although its customer base grew to 40 million from 37 million.

Abu Dhabi’s Etisalat bought Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom in 2013 for 4.2 billion euros ($5.7 billion, and as part of the deal Maroc Telecom was to acquire of six African assets from Etisalat.

Revenue at its African subsidiaries grew 21 percent in Gabon, 10.1 percent in Mali, 6.5 percent in Burkina Faso and solid growth in Mauritania, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company said it had hit its target for an operating margin of approximately 53.8 percent as a result of cost cutting. The operating margin was 56.8 percent in 2012.

Maroc Telecom’s shares rose 1.03 pct to 131.90 dirhams on the Casablanca stock exchange.

It proposed a cash dividend for 2014 of 6.9 dirhams per share, up from 6 dirhams in 2013.

$1 = 9.5353 Moroccan dirham Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.