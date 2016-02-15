FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maroc Telecom's net profit dips 4.3 pct to $577 mln
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 15, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecom operator, said on Monday its net profit last year fell 4.3 percent to 5.59 billion Moroccan dirhams ($577 million) due to losses related to new acquisitions.

Last year Maroc Telecom completed the acquisition of majority owner Etisalat Group’s west African operations in Benin, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Niger, the Central African Republic and Togo for 474 million euros.

Total revenue rose 17 percent in 2015 to 34.134 billion dirhams, however.

Maroc Telecom also said it would pay a dividend of 6.36 dirhams per share, equating to 100 percent of its profit. ($1 = 9.6940 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
