FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maroc Telecom's first half profit falls 22 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 24, 2012 / 12:27 PM / 5 years ago

Maroc Telecom's first half profit falls 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, July 24 (Reuters) - Morocco-based Maroc Telecom on Tuesday posted a 22 percent drop in first half net profit to 3.13 billion dirhams ($345.6 million) due mostly to provision costs for a voluntary redundancy plan and lower sales in its main domestic market.

Vivendi’s most lucrative affiliate outside France said sales inched down 1 percent in the first half to 15.17 billion dirhams after lower tariffs cut its sales in Morocco by 5.3 percent, while sales at African operations rose 21 percent.

The firm hopes to raise its EBITA margin, or operating margin, to “around 38 percent by the end of 2012” from 34 percent at the end of June, 2012.

$1 = 9.0509 Moroccan dirhams Reporting By Souhail Karam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.