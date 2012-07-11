FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maroc Telecom launches voluntary redundancy plan
July 11, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Maroc Telecom launches voluntary redundancy plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, July 11 (Reuters) - Morocco’s biggest telecom firm Maroc Telecom launched this month a voluntary redundancy plan to cut its workforce by at least 11 percent as the Vivendi subsidiary tries to boost its margins, two company sources said on Wednesday.

Maroc Telecom aims to cut between 1,500 and 2,000 jobs from its total workforce, which stood at 13,700 by the end of 2011, the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The plan will affect mostly operations in Morocco and aims mainly to convince staff close to retirement age to leave,” one of the two sources said.

Maroc Telecom did not respond to emailed requests for comments on the matter. (Reporting By Souhail Karam; editing by Lin Noueihed and James Jukwey)

