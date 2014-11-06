BRIEF-U.S. appeals court upholds state laws against same-sex marriage, creates circuit split that could prompt US Supreme Court review

Nov 6 (Reuters) - * U.S. appeals court upholds several U.S. state laws against same-sex marriage

-- court ruling * 6th U.S. circuit court of appeals decision reviewed laws in Kentucky,

Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee * 6th circuit vote is 2-1; circuit judge jeffrey sutton writes majority

decision, joined by circuit judge deborah cook * Sutton says plaintiffs favoring same-sex marriage have not made the case to

constitutionalize the definition of marriage * Sutton says the issue of what constitutes marriage should be determined by

voters * Sutton says elected legislators, not life-tenured judges, should weigh the

benefits and costs of whether to preserve a traditional definition for

marriage * Sutton says “it is demeaning to the democratic process” to presume voters are

incapable of deciding sensitive issues * Sutton says: ”the right to marry in general, and the right to gay marriage in

particular, nowhere appear in the constitution. that route for recognizing a

fundamental right to same-sex marriage does not exist.” * Rpt - sutton says right to same-sex marriage does not appear in the

constitution, and says ”that route for recognizing a fundamental right to

same-sex marriage does not exist.” * Sutton says U.S. states’ “undoubted power over marriage” is a reason to

review their same-sex marriage laws with deference, not skepticism * Sutton says current trends suggest American society may “not long from now”

define marriage as covering same-sex couples, but that there is no current

consensus * Sutton says foreign practice reinforces his conclusion, saying ”great

majority” of countries, including progressive democracies like Australia and

Finland, follow traditional definition of marriage * The dissenting 6th circuit judge, martha craig daughtrey, says one is

“tempted to speculate” that majority intended to create a circuit split,

encouraging U.S. supreme court to resolve the issue * Daughtrey, in dissent, says ”there is not now and never has been a

universally accepted definition of marriage” * Daughtrey, in dissent, says majority’s rational basis review rehashes “tired”

argument that marriage is about regulating “procreative urges” and creating

stable relationships that benefit children * Daughtrey, in dissent, says number of states positioned to recognize same-sex

marriage is about the same as number permitting interracial marriage before

the supreme court ruled on that issue * Daughtrey, in dissent, says judiciary should have the authority and the

responsibility ”to right fundamental wrongs left excused by a majority of the

electorate”