Mars and Snickers chocolate bars recalled in Germany

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. chocolate maker Mars Inc announced a recall of Mars and Snickers bars as well as some other products in Germany on Tuesday after bits of plastic were found in one of its products.

“We want to avoid having consumers who bought one of the (affected) products consume them,” Mars said in a statement on its German website.

It said the recall affected all Mars and Snickers products, Milky Way Minis and Miniatures as well as certain kinds of Celebrations confectionery boxes with best-before dates ranging from June 19, 2016 to Jan. 8, 2017.

It did say what the total volume of the affected products was or what financial impact the recall would have.

The German offices of privately held Mars were not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; additional reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; editing by Jason Neely)