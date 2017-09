March 2 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, appointed Gary Reeve as head of first party claims for its UK specialties business.

Reeve will report to Ian Martin, head of claims for UK & Ireland.

Most recently, he was international technical risks and casualty claims manager at CV Starr, Marsh said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)