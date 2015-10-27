FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Mercer strengthens DC & Savings team in UK
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 27, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Mercer strengthens DC & Savings team in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Consultancy firm Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc said it hired 16 members to its Defined Contribution (DC) & Savings team in UK to meet client demand.

The hires include Stephen Budge, who joins from KPMG , where he was head of DC investment in tax and pensions. Budge joins as a principal in Mercer’s London team.

Tejas Patel rejoins Mercer’s Birmingham office from KPMG, to lead DC investments in the Midlands.

Other hires include Peter Carey as DC product developer, Aon Hewitt’s Mark Bloodworth as DC sales consultant. Mercer said Leila Samara also joins from Barclays Plc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.