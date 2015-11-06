FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Marsh appoints senior exec to global commodity platform
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 6, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Marsh appoints senior exec to global commodity platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Marsh appointed Maurits Quarles van Ufford as senior client executive to its global commodity trading platform (GCTP).

Geneva-based Quarles joined the Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc unit on Oct. 1 from Aon, where he managed insurance programs for international commodity trading firms.

He reports to Julian Macey-Dare, global sales leader of Marsh’s political risk and structured credit practice, and Dirk Segers, marine practice leader belux and head of GCTP, Marsh said on Friday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.